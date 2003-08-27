SECRETS OF TRATAK SADHANA

By Acharya Shree Dhruv

August 2003

Dhotirvastistatha Netishtratkam Nowlikam Tatha Kapalbhatischetani Khastkarmani Prachate — Hathayog Pradipika

According to Hathayog Pradipika, there are six types of hathayoga: dhauti, vasti, neti, nauli, tratak and kapalbhati. These are all yogic processes (shat karma) which apart from imparting physical and mental peace also provide spiritual power. The first four, i.e., dhauti, vasti, neti and nauli are related to purification of the body, while the last two, tratak and kapalbhati, are related to spiritual achievements.

How does tratak sadhana affect us

The flow of thoughts in our brain is an on-going process. Due to this, 80 per cent of our energy is wasted and our central nerve system loses its balance. But when we attain tratak sadhana, gradually we start experiencing peace of mind, and thereafter we start getting rid of unwanted thoughts. With this process we start gaining more and more energy. And a time comes when we are able to perform an unusual feat.

But what is tratak sadhana? It is defined as focusing your attention with concentration on a point or on the flame of a lamp continuously, without blinking.

Three types of tratak sadhana

(a) Inner tratak Sadhana
(b) Middle tratak sadhana
(c) Outer tratak sadhana

Inner tratak sadhana is closing the eyes and focusing your attention on the middle of your forehead, where Lord Shiva’s third eye is located. In the beginning you may feel some pain or heat in your head but do not worry, as it will normalise gradually. Try to keep your entire attention on this point.

Benefits: With this yogic action you can hypnotise any person who is very far from you. It will also help in building your confidence, intelligence and patience. It will even take away negative thoughts and desires from your mind and will give you peace.

In Middle tratak sadhana, focus your eyes and attention on either the flame of a lamp (which is lit by the oil of black sesame) or on a crystal shivlinga. If you get a burning sensation in your eyes, close your eyes for some time and then again repeat this kriya (process). For this kriya, keep the lamp or shivlinga at a distance of 20 inches at eye level so that there is no strain or pressure on your neck.

Benefits: Improves concentration, memory and mental power. Besides, you get foresight, hypnotic and spiritual power. It also increases your working efficiency and the ability to read others’ mind.

Outer tartak sadhna can be performed at anytime of the day or night, by focusing your eyes and attention on any object like the sun, moon, stars. Those who have a weak eyesight cannot perform this.

Benefits: Helps in getting rid of mental disorders and improves motivational power and foresight.

Do suksham pranayam before practising tratak because this sadhana requires mental peace. If your mind is not peaceful or comfortable, you cannot be successful. With suksham pranayama you can control your mind.

Rules of suksham pranayama:

Sit in sukhasan without any body movement and take in and release long deep breaths slowly. This has to be done for 21 days regularly for 15 minutes a day. It will be better to start trarak sadhana after this.

For tratak sadhana:

1. Sit on a blanket in sukhasna or sidhasna and keep back, neck and spine straight.

2. Keep negative thoughts and lust away from your mind.

3. Do tratak with dedication, patience and concentration.

4. Always practise in a closed room and be by yourself.

5. It is effective if practised at a fixed place and time.

6. Out of the three ways of practising tratak, choose the one with which you feel comfortable.

7. Try to spend more or equal time in this sadhana as you spend on the first day.

8. Leave all addictions.

9. Those suffering from tuberculosis, heart diseases, leprosy and eye diseases should not practise tratak.

10. While practising, do not move your body. Sit like a statue.

11. Practice after taking bath and wear loose clothes, preferably white.

12. Choose any one of three kriyas and practice it continuously for three months.

36 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


− three = 2

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>

  1. Ranjit Singh

    Please send me more detail.
    Is there any side effect?
    after reading this can i do this properly or need any guidence?

    Reply
    • Life Positive

      We feel proper guidance would help.

      Reply
  2. Yashu Joshi

    How long should we practice this kriya on a daily basis and is there any constraint on food meals timing before and after doing it?

    Reply
  3. वैद्य निरंजन भिडे

    It is so much useful.
    I will surely follow it.
    but i would like to suggest 1 thing , kindly give proper and well reference…..
    your information is awsome

    Reply
  4. Brian

    Thanks..Nice article. I have practiced this for many years but wasn’t sure if Patanjali was the ultimate source or it or Tantra spanakrika? any ideas?

    Reply
  5. baldev

    Any one can learn and do tratak you donot have to keep eyes open and stare

    at anything distant or near ,simply close your eyes and fix all thoughts on

    the center of the eyebrow and observe the in coming and out going breathe and

    sit like a stone do not move or scratch yawn and cough or birp ,look at

    the center stage between your eye brow feel pulsation there and continue

    Reply
  6. Avik

    I am 36 years old with Myopia (-4 and -3.6).
    Can I do Tratak?

    Reply
  7. raj kumar

    as per guideline it was said that tratak should not be done by person having eye disease pls clearify which disease u mean whether low vision comes under this disease

    Reply
  8. Dr.Prashant Duragkar

    I had done almost all types of tratak sadhana its amazing

    Reply
    • varun gupta

      Sir, can you please guide me to learn Tratak sadhna.

      With Kind Regards
      Varun Gupta

      Reply
  9. Devang

    Me 15 years ka hu. Aur hypnosis me interested hu. Aur me roj tratak karta hu.koi muje sikhayega ya fir ahmedabad me iski class chalti he to mujhe batao plz.
    9662673484

    Reply
  10. rajendra vyas

    let me practice first from today

    Reply
  11. Sumit

    I wish to start practicing the Tratak as I am a lot of time consumed by unnecessary thoughts and hence unable to focus compoletely on work at hand. You mentioned about Inner, Mid and outer Tratak. All of these have their own specific benefits. If I want to practice all of these; what should be the order and the frequency of the three. I will wait for your reply to start my practice.

    Reply
  12. naimeesh

    plz teach tratak –
    me diye ke samane 35-40 minit sadha karata hu .7-8 din se kar rHU KOI MUJE TRATAK SIKHAYEGA …. MO 963 88885628
    by: naimeesh

    Reply
  13. naimeesh

    me diye ke samane 35-40 minit sadha karata hu .7-8 din se kar rHU KOI MUJE GAINAN KASO ….
    MO 963 88885628

    Reply
  14. swami ram bharti

    I would like some changes in the method of Tratak. Rather than concentrating on the third eye with your mind( the drasta), put it aside & bring the inner eye (the sakchhi) on the fore and look gently with your sakchhi on the third eye without blinking your eyelids. This gives an accelerated result.

    Reply
  15. Raj

    How can you hypnotise others by this kriya????

    Reply
  16. sunil sharma

    can we use any mantra while doing inner tratak i.e. consentrating between forhead and same time chanting mantra

    Reply
  17. Dr.Shipra

    It is realy very iteresting.It is not only an exercise,it built our internal power.Can i do this Kriya with black Bindu ?Please guide me.

    Reply
    • Raj Vibhandik

      Yes, of course,
      Black or Red on white background.

      Reply
  18. Rupali

    Hi, thanks a lot for the information,I wanted to know there is any restriction about food.as I heard it should be do before 2 hrs. or after 2 hrs of taking food…is that true..?

    Reply
    • Raj Vibhandik

      Yes, it’s true.

      Reply
  19. prem

    thanks sir ,its fells verry better.

    Reply
  20. savita

    thanks a lot to giving the tratak details . I learn very much from this.

    Thank you

    Reply
  21. Andre

    Je te remercie sur la sujet de Tratak Yoga .

    Mais quels sont les dangers d´ouverture du troisième oeil ? On parle surtout des avantages mais quels sont les inconvients ? IL y a des gens qui parle des troubles mentales , des dereglements totales etc…. D´autres parlent de mystiques après l´ouverture ,ou contact avec l´autre monde ? etc… alors ..où est la verité ..

    Reply
  22. RANGANATHA

    Dear Sir,
    Thank you very much for giving details of how to do Tratak Sadhana.
    Rao

    Reply
  23. sanjeev Kumar

    Respected Sir,
    Kindly guide to me for tratak meditation,because in my both eyes have small catract from my birth and i am wearing glasses from past 10 years.

    Reply
  24. (The One) willing to Destroy the evils

    Great…n ….Perfect….way to acheive the gods grace

    Reply
  25. Harish Gupta

    Hi, Thanks very much for the message on thratak yoga

    Reply
  26. Amit

    Dear Sir,
    Thx for your gyan abot tatak.
    i have some question
    i can see the lamp with my open eyes more then 35 minit,In a day how many times i can do the tratak prayog ?
    Secound question is reason of countinues eyes open water is runing so after this prayog can i wash my eyes?
    Third question is when can i realise i get sucsess in tratak

    plz replay i will wait

    Regards
    Amit

    Reply
  27. a well wisher

    thanks for providing good and correct information………….

    Reply
  28. Rajeesh

    Very nice

    Reply
  29. Mayuresh

    This is really Knowledgeable information for all Reader Regards, Mayuresh

    Reply
  30. surya narayana

    The information given by you is simply informatic and it creates more intrest to know about yogaprakriyas.I am thankfull to you,and I will pray to god you go ahead in this way.

    Reply
  32. kumar

    Hi mam, i am very much intrested to learn about tratak. Please help and advice 9886072065 kumar suvesh

    Reply