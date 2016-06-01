The breath master

July 2016

By Shivi Verma

Your breath carries the ability to connect to any frequency. That which you wish to manifest exists in a certain breath frequency and can be accessed by just aligning the breath to it, says Partha Gupta, a teacher of the finest processes of breath in an interview with Shivi Verma

Close your eyes. Sit comfortably with your spine straight, and your feet touching the ground. Breathe deeply and normally. Stay focussed on the breath. Lift your hands up, keeping them parallel to your thighs. Now turn your left palm up and observe the movement of the breath in your body. Where do you feel your breath in your body right now?”

Participants: “In the left side of our bodies”.

“Now turn your left palm down and turn your right palm up. Where do you feel the movement of breath largely in your body?”

Participants: “In the right side of our bodies.”

“Observe how you can control the movement of breath in your body simply by changing your mudra. The breath carries prana, and prana carries intelligence. This intelligence is self-sufficient. It knows what to do. Disease in any part of the body simply means that prana is not reaching it properly. Using the mudra as your steering wheel and the breath as a car, you can take it to any part of the body and heal it. As simple as that,” he smiled.

I first saw Partha Gupta at an event in Mumbai holding forth on breath and mudras.

For everything his technique involved being with the breath and sensing instead of imagining or visualising. “You have everything you want within you,” he said. “Focussing on the breath and breathing deeply and fully helps in bringing it forth.”

Through five simple mudras he taught people how to feel and channelise breath in different areas of the body to heal problems. And people actually healed.

I was struck by his simple, clear, and matter-of-fact presentation. And even though what he was sharing was profound, there was not a hint of serious, or superior aura around him. He was cool, friendly, casual and light in his approach.

His three books, Enlightenment simplified, Healing the way it is, and Approach gave me deeper insights into the mind of this simple man with extraordinary talent and realisation. I learnt that he has been a disciple of great masters. Caught at the crossroads in his life one night he woke up a 2 am in his room. After some contemplation he decided that whatever was happening to him was exactly what he needed to go through. Slowly he calmed down every thought and began to hear the sound of his breath. Soon he was in total silence. After some time he began seeing a faint figure before him. That figure would speak to him, and take him on astral travels. The more I read about Partha’s journey the more respect I felt for him. “Use your breath and attention to listen to your body and get all the answers from there. You already know it. All that you are seeking is present within you in the form of memory. Project it out and achieve it.” That sums up his philosophy.

Excerpts of an interview with Life Positive:

Tell us something about your spiritual journey.

My schooling is from Chinmaya Missionary school, Chinmayananda ashram, Secunderabad. Right from childhood I was exposed to the Bhagavad Gita, singing bhajans and chanting mantras.

My movement into spirituality began when I left my corporate career, disillusioned with their focus on making money. I must have been 25 at that time. I learnt Reiki and did all the levels. Reiki is the best entry to understand the subtle dynamics of life. And from then there was no looking back.

I used to write for a forum called the World United. And they used to send the write-ups to their connections everywhere. This is when I got in touch with Swami Sarvabhootananda Saraswati who hailed from a Vedantic institution. He was an industrialist who had taken sanyasa and had become a Vedanta teacher. He used to either appreciate my articles, or deeply criticise them. Finally, one day he called to say that he was in Hyderabad, and would I like to meet him.

I spent five days with him, one-and-a-half hours each day in the traditional way, where he used to sit above, bearded, and in ochre robes and I used to sit below. He gave me my first out-of-body experience. I realised I was not the body. This body belonged to me, and that I was in the body. That separation was the first amazing experience that I got.

What was the impact of the teaching?

I would go into long periods of silence. I would come home and feel as though a book was opening inside me. He would speak one line on a subject and on coming back home, I would see the whole chapter opening up. I started writing it all down, and that became a part of my first book, Enlightenment Simplified.

I found that book quite intriguing. You say that if you close your eyes and focus on the chakras, one can hear the sound of the beej mantras emanating from them.

Try it and see. Chant lam and observe the chakra you are drawn to. You will notice that it takes you to the mooladhara. Just sit calmly with the awareness on one chakra. Stay aware, breathe well and listen to the sound of your moving breath. You will hear a particular sound emanating from the chakra. Focus intensely and the sound will amplify. All this happened to me. Medical science is endorsing what the yogis recorded 2,000 years ago. How did they come to know about it? Simple observation, and being witness to what is happening to oneself, what is happening to the breath.

How did you practise your sadhana after being guided by your guru?

I had a family to take care of, children to look after, money to earn. So it was not a full-time practice. But every time I sat down, something opened up to me. It’s strange how I used to wake up at 2 in the morning, get these insights and observations, and write them down. Somehow, I could sense the physical presence of my guru during those periods.

Even today if I have to write something, I go to sleep, get up at 2, things flow and I jot them down. It happens from 2 am to 4. 35 am. And I used to ask a lot of questions. When someone would tell me to do a particular mudra, I would ask why. Because unless you get an answer, your mind will be unsettled. Even today if I were to tell people to do a particular mudra to cure diabetes, they will do it for three days and then their minds will start questioning. Is this true? Does it really happen? So I don’t teach mudras. I take them to the mudras. I give them the experience.

Did you find who the person was, who used to come to you?

I would see the faint outline of a figure sitting before me, and there would be a conversation happening with him. But I couldn’t make out who he was. I badly wanted to know who he was. And then over a period of time, one fine day I saw the face. And it turned out to be my own face! It was I who was my own teacher! I was sitting in front of myself conversing with myself. I realised that eventually it was all about the Self. The Self knows everything.

What is the basis of what you teach?

Life functions through the breath. If the breath is not there, life is not there. Whatever is coming to you is because of the breath. Whatever is going out of you is because of the breath. Till date whatever you have received is because your breath could connect to it. And if you have wanted something and did not receive it is because your breath could not connect to it. Good, bad, ugly, fear, anger, all the emotions, everything is in the breath. The whole frequency is in the breath. Life is flowing through it. So through the breath itself you can release these things. And the moment you release them, you are in your best form. Take, for example, a small baby. He is asking for nothing and yet every resource is coming to him. Because he has no mind in his breath. There are two aspects of the breath. One is life, the other is mind. One is prana, the other is oxygen. A child is zero per cent mind, 100 per cent prana. Adults are 50 per cent breath and 50 per cent mind. A totally depressed person is just breathing oxygen. There is no pranic element in his breath. That is why he has fallen down and is unable to come up.

You are trying to make people function from a space the enlightened function from. From the place of zero mind and full breath.

This has been my effort for the last six years. How to simplify things in such a way that they find it very easy. Mind says if I fulfil this or that desire, I will be happy. Life says, first you be happy, then things will happen. This is what Osho said, “Do nothing, everything is happening. Be like the grass growing outside.”

You have heard of the truth, as within, so without. Truly who I am from within becomes my projection outside. For example, when you see somebody singing a song and walking on the road, you can make out he is happy. You don’t know his name but you know he is happy, because he is projecting his inner state outside. In communication too, most of the time, there is something you are communicating with words, and there is another communication going on subtly. These two must become the same. There should not be a parallel track running. For example, in order to get a yes from the other person, you need to reflect yes. Because the other person is a reflection of you. So the moment you start breathing a yes frequency, it becomes your inner projection. My techniques help you to arrive at that breath frequency. The moment a shift in the breath happens, shift in the situation happens.

Is breathing enough to manifest desires since the breath has intelligence, and it will decide the shape and form of what I want?

Everything begins from the thought. The question is, is there prana in the thought? Is there passion in the thought? Are you crying for it? Even more, are you dying for it? Your passion forms that which you want. You don’t have to visualise anything. And now you are able to see a certain formation, a certain image. This image forms by itself. You did not imagine it.

How to know if what I am seeing is the image inside me and not my imagination?

Very simple. For some time you will see different images. But one day you will see an image which will not change at all. That would be your heart’s desire. This is what your frequency is creating for you. If I say Amitabh Bachhan you don’t have to close your eyes and imagine him. The image is within you because of external capturing. But that which you want, you are passionate about, that frequency within you will start forming it for you. It will show you what you want. And once the image has been formed, don’t think about how you would procure it. This is where you should not worry about it. Just be. It will happen.

Anything else which you would like to share?

Yes. Something shifted in me the day I met Swami Brahmananda from Jog maya ashram, Gaya, a well-built, white-robed 45-year-old man. He came knocking at my door. He told me that his guru had sent him to pray for people and if I had something he could pray for. And suddenly I could not stop my tears from flowing. I thought, I’ve only met him now and I want to cry like a child. He then asked me if I would like to go for a drive with him. I agreed. In that one hour I came to know that he was an encyclopedia and knew everything happening in the country. In which temple and church what was happening. In which temple the energy was expanding, where it was receding. I spent one month with him. He never taught me anything, but I would feel so calm and centred. I never forgot how once in place filled with mosquitoes, not a single mosquito bit him. I asked him why, and he said very simply, “Oh, that’s because I have never harmed them.”