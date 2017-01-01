The grand wellness affair

Life Positive

An array of prominent personalities from the body-mind-spirit sphere recently graced the Greatest Wellness show – Mystique India Expo. Organised by Ravindra Bhandari, CEO of Bharat Nirman Foundation, the expo was held at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Delhi.

Spiritual Master Subhash Brahmarishi Pattri inaugurated the expo which was attended by people hailing from Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN), Maharishi Ayurveda, Dr Batra’s Homoeopathy, Artified Handicrafts, Original Indian Table, Brahmakumari’s, Acem Meditation, Delhi Press and many more. The expo flaunted a unique Art Gallery by Vernssage, curated by art and luxury connoisseur, Sunaina Magan. The Expo featured sessions on ‘The Importance of Corporate World in promoting Wellness’, Modern Art, Yoga, Meditation & Spirituality, Vegan Food and Powers of Mantra.

It felicitated prominent faces in the Wellness arena with the Wellness Achievers award hosted by Make in India Awards. The Self Re-Engineering session by spiritual Masters Dr BK Chandrashekhar, Satish Agarwal, Ambika Khanna, and Anant Kashibhatla was quite enlightening. Jayant Muni, Dr Gyan M Saxena and Dr MD Thomas threw light on the power of mantras. The Show wrapped up with grandeur by featuring ‘The Tarot Diva Awards’ to Dr Shefali Gupta, Vandana Gupta, Richha Chutani, Varsha Bisaria, Bossky Bahl, Ankita Roy, Sarikaa Dhawan, Sharmilaa Sahdev, and ‘The Wellness Navratnas Awards’ to Navnidhic Wadhwa, Ansshu Gakhar, Mansi Brar, Pritika Mozumdar, Taara Malhotra, Toshikaa Rejora, and Pooja Chandna. Dr Seema Midha was crowned the first ever ‘Mahanavratna of Wellness’.