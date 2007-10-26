The Healing Touch

By Jamuna Rangachari

Meet Dr Pankaj Bhatnagar, a homoeopath who is restoring health and hope to cancer patients everywhere

‘With no certainty of my mother getting cured through allopathic treatment, I was referred to Dr Pankaj Bhatnagar by a relative. He has proved to be a God-sent healer,” says Mr Rohit Shugla. His mother, Mrs Vibha Shugla, who was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a cancerous condition in the liver and gall bladder, has shown marked improvement after taking homoeopathic medicines prescribed by Dr Bhatnagar since January this year.

At Dr Bhatnagar’s clinic, patients from different walks of life, and from all over India, stream in, many of them after having lost hope of ever getting healed. The doctor is available to all, and makes no distinction between the rich and the poor, the influential and the common folk.

When called a miracle worker, he simply shrugs it off, and attributes his success to ancient wisdom. “Poison kills poison is the simple principle on which all systems of medicines function,” he says with a rare candour. “Homoeopathy has refined it to improve the effectiveness of the treatment, and I have further worked on the same principle to make it more potent, particularly for life-threatening diseases like cancer.” A person with a keen interest in research, he has verified and tested herbal remedies and naturopathic techniques with the core principle and base being that of homoeopathy.

Born into a family of homoeopaths who have been practising for three generations, Dr Bhatnagar has specialised in oncology, doing his MD with the first batch of homoeopath doctors who did their MD in India, and is continuing to do pioneering work in this area. Now his son, Dr Pranshu Bhatnagar, too, is doing his MD in homoeopathy, and wishes to continue the family tradition. His patients couldn’t be more thankful for this.

“My platelet count which had decreased to 3,000 is now 3,17,000 and my haemoglobin has grown from 3.5 to 11.5 in just two and a half months,” says an ecstatic Mukta Sharma, a leukaemia patient who is now able to lead a completely normal life, thanks to the doctor. Usha Jain came to him in despair two years ago in the third stage of ovarian cancer, clear that she would not go for any more chemotherapy sessions. Within two months, she began to feel much better, and is continuing her treatment with the doctor who wants to remove all vestiges of the illness. “To see our son walk, go to school, and lead the normal life of a ten-year-old is a boon to us,” say Mr and Mrs Arora, parents of Master Lovenesh, who had contracted leukaemia two years ago. Peer Mohammed, who has had cancer of the oesophagus, could hardly eat anything after two chemotherapies, but after one month of homoeopathic treatment, has already been enabled to consume light food, and is feeling much better.

Though cancer is his forte, Dr Bhatnagar cures any type of illness. Mr Vinod Aggarwal, who saw his aunt, Mrs Kadhoshi Devi, recovering from brain tumour, took his mother, Darshana Devi, who suffered from a neuropathic disorder of the trigeminal nerve to him. “Reports show both my aunt and mother as being much better, and their quality of life too has improved drastically,” he says, immensely grateful for the results.

Generally, the doctor does a follow-up for at least three years, particularly in the case of serious diseases, to ensure that the disease is completely arrested. He also keeps records of the entire history with clear details of improvements shown in MRI and lab reports to analyse progress at every stage.

“Now when I see patients and their families struggling with the side-effects and stupendous costs of treatment at a conventional hospital, particularly a cancer hospital, I feel like going to them quickly, and educating them that there is hope,” says Usha Jain’s son. This sentiment is echoed by all of Dr Bhatnagar’s patients, and now, by me, too.

Dr Bhatnagar’s do’s and don’ts for cancer patients

Do’s

Sit in the sunlight for at least two hours in winter, and until 10 am in summer

Consume non–free–flowing, non-iodised salt

Have fresh legumes like moong, moth dal (haricot or dew beans), and chana

Rotis made of suji, dalia, milk, curds and chana are beneficial

Consume soup and juice made of indigenously grown tomatoes, and seasonal vegetables and fruits

Patients who do not have a sugar problem could have gud (jaggery)

Tea with pepper, ginger, and tulsi is beneficial

Have isabgol sometimes to improve digestion



Don’ts

Avoid fish, meat, eggs and any non- vegetarian food

No smoking or consuming tobacco in any form

No alcohol

No junk food or drinks with chemicals

Don’t have any other medicines while under homoeopathic treatment

Patients who have undergone chemotherapy or radiotherapy must take homoeopathic treatment after a minimum period of three months has lapsed.

Contact: Dr Pankaj Bhatnagar, C 9/7, Krishna Nagar,

Delhi – 110 051, Email: pankajbhatnagardr@yahoo.co.in