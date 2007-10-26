The Healing Touch

October 2007
Meet Dr Pankaj Bhatnagar, a homoeopath who is restoring health and hope to cancer patients everywhere
‘With no certainty of my mother getting cured through allopathic treatment, I was referred to Dr Pankaj Bhatnagar by a relative. He has proved to be a God-sent healer,” says Mr Rohit Shugla. His mother, Mrs Vibha Shugla, who was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a cancerous condition in the liver and gall bladder, has shown marked improvement after taking homoeopathic medicines prescribed by Dr Bhatnagar since January this year.
At Dr Bhatnagar’s clinic, patients from different walks of life, and from all over India, stream in, many of them after having lost hope of ever getting healed. The doctor is available to all, and makes no distinction between the rich and the poor, the influential and the common folk.
When called a miracle worker, he simply shrugs it off, and attributes his success to ancient wisdom. “Poison kills poison is the simple principle on which all systems of medicines function,” he says with a rare candour. “Homoeopathy has refined it to improve the effectiveness of the treatment, and I have further worked on the same principle to make it more potent, particularly for life-threatening diseases like cancer.” A person with a keen interest in research, he has verified and tested herbal remedies and naturopathic techniques with the core principle and base being that of homoeopathy.
Born into a family of homoeopaths who have been practising for three generations, Dr Bhatnagar has specialised in oncology, doing his MD with the first batch of homoeopath doctors who did their MD in India, and is continuing to do pioneering work in this area. Now his son, Dr Pranshu Bhatnagar, too, is doing his MD in homoeopathy, and wishes to continue the family tradition. His patients couldn’t be more thankful for this.
“My platelet count which had decreased to 3,000 is now 3,17,000 and my haemoglobin has grown from 3.5 to 11.5 in just two and a half months,” says an ecstatic Mukta Sharma, a leukaemia patient who is now able to lead a completely normal life, thanks to the doctor. Usha Jain came to him in despair two years ago in the third stage of ovarian cancer, clear that she would not go for any more chemotherapy sessions. Within two months, she began to feel much better, and is continuing her treatment with the doctor who wants to remove all vestiges of the illness. “To see our son walk, go to school, and lead the normal life of a ten-year-old is a boon to us,” say Mr and Mrs Arora, parents of Master Lovenesh, who had contracted leukaemia two years ago. Peer Mohammed, who has had cancer of the oesophagus, could hardly eat anything after two chemotherapies, but after one month of homoeopathic treatment, has already been enabled to consume light food, and is feeling much better.
Though cancer is his forte, Dr Bhatnagar cures any type of illness. Mr Vinod Aggarwal, who saw his aunt, Mrs Kadhoshi Devi, recovering from brain tumour, took his mother, Darshana Devi, who suffered from a neuropathic disorder of the trigeminal nerve to him. “Reports show both my aunt and mother as being much better, and their quality of life too has improved drastically,” he says, immensely grateful for the results.
Generally, the doctor does a follow-up for at least three years, particularly in the case of serious diseases, to ensure that the disease is completely arrested. He also keeps records of the entire history with clear details of improvements shown in MRI and lab reports to analyse progress at every stage.
“Now when I see patients and their families struggling with the side-effects and stupendous costs of treatment at a conventional hospital, particularly a cancer hospital, I feel like going to them quickly, and educating them that there is hope,” says Usha Jain’s son. This sentiment is echoed by all of Dr Bhatnagar’s patients, and now, by me, too.
Dr Bhatnagar’s do’s and don’ts for cancer patients
Do’s
- Sit in the sunlight for at least two hours in winter, and until 10 am in summer
- Consume non–free–flowing, non-iodised salt
- Have fresh legumes like moong, moth dal (haricot or dew beans), and chana
- Rotis made of suji, dalia, milk, curds and chana are beneficial
- Consume soup and juice made of indigenously grown tomatoes, and seasonal vegetables and fruits
- Patients who do not have a sugar problem could have gud (jaggery)
- Tea with pepper, ginger, and tulsi is beneficial
- Have isabgol sometimes to improve digestion
Don’ts
- Avoid fish, meat, eggs and any non- vegetarian food
- No smoking or consuming tobacco in any form
- No alcohol
- No junk food or drinks with chemicals
- Don’t have any other medicines while under homoeopathic treatment
Patients who have undergone chemotherapy or radiotherapy must take homoeopathic treatment after a minimum period of three months has lapsed.
Contact: Dr Pankaj Bhatnagar, C 9/7, Krishna Nagar,
Contact: Dr Pankaj Bhatnagar, C 9/7, Krishna Nagar,
Delhi – 110 051, Email: pankajbhatnagardr@yahoo.co.in
He is best doctor for cancer if some one want to get details may contact me at 9911505776
MY FATHERS AGE IS 79 YRS AND SUFFERING FROM REFLUXING OF SOLID FOODS.HE IS ON LIQUID DIET (MILK) FOR LAST 15 DAYS .TODAY IT WAS FOUND THROUGH TEST THAT HE HAVE ESOPHAGUS CANCER .I WANT TO ADVICE WITH DR BHATNAGAR .KINDLY GIVE DETAILS
Please provide to dr pankaj bhatnagar timing in clinic and what is the process to meet dr bhatnagar.
Hi, My father has Prostate Cancer, We have done all kinds of treatments. Radiotherapy & Chemotherapy.but problem is still there. Can you guys suggest me about Dr Bhatnagar. Can I have some testimony, some suggestion…….
Do approach Dr Bhatnagar.. He is still healing many cancer patients…
What is the cost for cancer treatment in Dr.Bhatnagar hospital
As far as we know, it is reasonable.
sir. my daughter is suffer from leukemia for last 2 year 4 mth. she is inmaintenance 6 cycle. yesterday she has been diagnosed in relapse in CNS. if u happen to read this in time please guide and help us.
SIR, MY DOCTER DIAGNOSED ME AS PATIENT OF SARCODOISIS IN LUNGS. HE SUGGESTED ME TO GET MEDICINE FROM YOU FOR BETTER CURE. TELL ME THE TIME AND OFF DAY OF CINIC, I WANT TO CONTINUE MY TREATMENT.
Dr.Bhatnagar…My sister is suffering from Epilepsy (no cause could be found in MRI scan)..Please tell me if there is s acure for this in homeopathy..Pls. sir help me.She is just a 24 yrs old unmarried girl.
my mother is being treated by dr. pankaj bhatnagar one month but there is not any improvement in her physical condition even now she is not able to walk herself, please tell me in how many days the medicine starts to show that it is working
My wife(32 yrs old) is suffering from rectum cancer. Kindly suggest me about the treatment process and results of Dr. Pankaj Bhatnager. My contact no. is 09418294666
Dr Bhatnagar is an amazing healer- he is not just a gifted doctor but hs obviously got grace —- he also tells you if you need to be operated first before coming for treeatment. I have met innumerable persons who he has cured of cancer and other major diseases even multiple scherosis. Gob Bless you Dr Bharnagar
Thanks all of you for giving your comments and spreading hope !!!
I have many problems that I want to get consulted by Dr.Pankaj. But I’m unable to get good clinic or hospital timings. It’d be great if you could help.
Read the article whose link is given here. The contact details are also given here. Wish you all the best. http://lifepositive.com/recovery-cancer-homeopathy/
binny , please share more about your experience i want to know whether we shud first get chemotherapy done to stop cancer growth and then take homeopathy as maintenance or directly go for homeopathy
Hi
As per Dr Bhatnagar, dont get chemo done if you want to start Homeopathy treatment.. If you start chemo, then u will have to wait for min 90 days from the last day of chemo
Thanks
Ajay
My wife is suffering from Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) which is the most common and most aggressive malignant primary brain tumor in humans. The average survival of a patient is just 11 months. Now I will bring out two cases which I have witnessed myself.
CASE 1
I visited him on 29th Aug 12. Mr A.K. Singh, a SHO from BALIA got his wife (a patient of GBM) in arms as she could not walk and was suffering from terrible memory loss. I met her yesterday, on 12th Dec . In just 106 days she has absolutely no symptom left barring the scar from surgery.
Case 2
In case of my wife, who was 22 weeks pregnant when we visited Dr Bhatnagar, the treatment has been highly tailored. Despite this fact,my wife is still asymptomatic and we are blessed with a baby girl after a full term pregnancy of 38 weeks on 19th Nov 12.
Is it not a miracle? Friends no doctor can guarantee revival and survival of all terminally ill patients or else doctors would have replaced God. For the friends who have posted adverse comments on the site, please understand that Dr Bhatnagar cures ALMOST ALL TERMINALLY ILL PATIENTS, when all other doctors have spent all options. My humble submission is that he is a highly competent and knowledgeable doctor who provides more than a fair chance of revival to terminally ill patients of cancer who have been refused any ray of hope elsewhere.
Thanks
Dr Bhatnagar is a genuine & trustworthy doctor. Since 30 years, he has been helping people who come to him with various cases of cancer. He practices not only homeopathy but also has done research on herbs and natural ways of dealing with problems like cancer. If you go to him, he will show you videos of patients who have been treated by him. As a homeopath, it is not easy for anyone to deal with the ‘conventional‘ industry of allopathic medicine. He keeps his success low and is very humble about his achievements.
I went to him few months ago for my mother, who had developed brain metastatis from breast cancer. With God‘s grace and Dr. Bhatnagar‘s help she is doing well. I would highly recommend anyone who knows a cancer patient to go see him at his clinic in Delhi before going for radiotherapy, chemotherapy or surgery. Don‘t waste time, take all your paperwork and get his opinion. God bless you and stay strong!!! If you have any questions, you can email me at omnipresentlove@live.com.
I am sufferring breast cancer. Please send imformation on the adress given about talking with you on this subject or please give your cell number so that I can contact you on cell.
Saw ur piece on cancer and i am interested in getting a cure for breast cancer which relapse two years after operation and chemo.I would like to communicate with the Doctor through telephone if that is acceptable, +234703 100 1886. thanks
Please email him. He is also on facebook. He may give his contact details.. Wish you all the best for a good health the coming year..
Thanks for all your comments but I want to tell you that Dr. Pankaj Pankaj might have treated few cancer patients but he is not perfect. He has only 5 bottle medicines for every type of cancer patients. He will never change his medicines even if you feel no improvement or worst conditions. I would suggest you if you are taking medicines for cancer and you don‘t see any improvement please please don‘t waste your time there and choose another treatment because the Doctor doesn‘t have 6th Medicine. This is my personnel analysis.
I want to know is any one from Stomach cancer or any Stage-4 cancer got treated from Dr.Bhatnagar.
Any negative cases from him?Actually it would be a great risk to leave the traditional medical treatments,although there is not much hope even with that,and to go with homeopathy.
Please reply
Dear Madam
I saw your article may this is right but may you know one side of coine. Other side i tell you. My mother suffring from cervical cencer, last year in 28jan 09 after romoval of utres we done biyospy test and report comes opposive with minor cancer. We heared about mr bhatnagar from my friend so on 8 feb09 we visisted to mr bhatnagar and we take medician regularly till may 10, we ake him to do radiotherpy or cemo..he said not do any therpy with confidentaly so we did not go for any therpy but from last three month mother feels pain & bliding so mr bhatnagar sugguest for PET Scan we did that but report did not show any cancer but as mother feeing pain so we go to old doctor who did that operation earlier she sugguest to do biyospy test and report shown cancer.Yesterday 19th may 2010 we visited to mr bhatnagar clinic and show both report he repliped i am not baba or GOD etc….and telle us go consumer court. In one year time many people and doctor to do therpy but we are faith in mr bhatnagar. So madam i think you know only few patients who relife may be with any other reason not Homeopathic.Many things to tell you but may tell you if you reliped my query.
arun sharma
Sir I understand and sympathise with you… I sincerely hope and pray that she feels better. Still, I do stand by my analysis of Dr Bhatnagar as I have seen numerous people who benefitted from his treatment.
My daughter had hydrocephalus and spina bifida. She had a shunt placed in her head to drain excess fluid to the body cavity.The shunt was revised when it got blocked once but her symptoms of hydrocephalus continued. She was due for another shunt surgery when another patient whose son got treated coaxed us into contacting Dr. Bhatnagar. I was not very keen, having tried homeopathy for the last 5-6 years to no relief. But our visit to Dr. Bhatnagar was divine driven as my daughter was cured of all the symptoms she had and is free from hydrocephalus related problems at least. We do not miss a single dose to this date having seen the pain and misery this problem causes. God Bless him for all that he has done for us and to hundreds others. I wish no child suffers from this problem atleast as there is a cure available with Dr. Bhatnagar. Heart felt thanks to this magazine to spread the message across so that many more are spared of the irreparable consequences to the cognition, to eyes and to all other part of the body that it causes.
Thanks so much for your comment. This will surely help Dr Bhatnagar.
i m very thankful to dr bhatnagae.who is doing sucha noble job for the suffering. i don,t have words to describe abot him and his excellency of curing,such type of diseases where so called superiorpathy( allopathy) can,t do anything where homoeopathy gave the ray of life and smile of many patients relative. i aim also thankful to LIFE POSITIVE who has published such type of stalwart curing skills. thanks alot.
What ever written is excellent, but less.. Word are short for me if someone tells me to thanks to Dr. Pankaj… My son was diagnosed with Hydrocephalus, Docters at AIIMS has recommended for Shunt -, When I met Doctor (Pankaj) at his clinic after waiting from 7 am to 10:30 am, he smiled at me said dont worry he already have treated this many times, We started the medicine and mircale seen, my sons symptoms for hydrocehalus (like head cold sweating, sweating in paths and foots, use to feel unconsious when play more) has gone and started observing him very active (Nov 2006) after 1 month of medication, since then again i went to doctor who adviced you have to continue the medicines for 2 – 3 years.. Now again I will be showing to doctor to stop the medicine as I can see my son as normal and good in all senses. Doctor Pankaj came as God for me as I could not see anyone who could help me at that time…except him.
My dog ‘Buzo’ has recently being diagnosed with a cancer in the small intestine. He use to vomit freequently and some times only yellowish watery things only. We did three times his ultra sound and found that his growth has been increasing. Earlier it was 1.53 and when we did US we find it was 1.73 doctors are not interested to operate as they feel after operation there may be a leakage and possibalities are there that cancer cells may go to kidney or liver.
Presently he is passing stool smoothly (no blood in it) but we are worried that it may block one day.
Please suggest is there any hope in homeopathy?
Daljeet Sachdeva
9871789997, 9312220941
I first visited Dr. Pankaj Bhatnagar on June 4th 2016.My father had been going Chemo and radiation for lung cancer for 3-4 months then. The doctor asked us to come after 3 months as chemo’s negative effect was still there. But, he referred us to Tijara, Baba Kamalnath ashram for ayurvedic treatment .Since then, the growth has not spread to other parts of the body. We again went to Dr. Bhatnagar on Aug 20th. He has given us medicines for one month. Hoping for the best to happen