The Manipulation Trap: Are you a victim?

Recognise the signs and take steps to safeguard yourself from abuse
“When you get enough inner peace and feel really positive about yourself, it is almost impossible for you to be controlled or manipulated by anyone else.” – Wayne Dwyer
Do you find yourself doing things that you do not really want to? When someone close to you or in a situation of power suggests that you do something against your will, how do you feel? Probably not good. How often do you experience or hear of people who seem to have been blackmailed into accepting life-changing decisions (such as choice of education, career, and marriage partner), because their parents, partners, bosses, best friends, or children thought it was best for them.
All these and other such acts are manipulation, with a manipulator (the person who manipulates), and the person being manipulated. In any human and social relationship there is bound to be some level of manipulation. The trick is to recognise it and ensure that you are neither a manipulator nor being manipulated, as this represents a dysfunctional relationship.
What exactly is manipulation?
The late Harriet Braiker, an American clinical psychologist and management consultant and author of Who’s Pulling Your Strings? How to Break The Cycle of Manipulation defined psychological manipulation as a kind of social influence – when one person (the manipulator) tries to change the perception or behaviour of another or others through exploitative, underhanded, deceptive, or even abusive tactics.
Why manipulate?
According to clinical psychologist Dr George Simon, manipulators in many ways are dysfunctional people who conceal aggressive intentions and behaviours; know the psychological vulnerabilities of the victim to determine what tactics are likely to be the most effective, and have a sufficient level of ruthlessness to have no qualms about causing harm to the victim if necessary.
Manipulators also need to advance their own purposes and their own gain, even at virtually any cost to others. They need to attain feelings of power, and superiority in relationships with others and need to feel in control.
Manipulative methods
There are many methods. As you go through the list, see if your recognise any of them. Braiker suggests:
• Positive reinforcement: Includes praise, superficial charm, superficial sympathy (crocodile tears), excessive apologising, money, approval, gifts, attention, facial expressions such as a forced laugh or smile, public recognition.
• Negative reinforcement: Includes nagging, yelling, the silent treatment, intimidation, threats, swearing, emotional blackmail, the guilt trap, sulking, crying, and playing the victim.
• Intermittent or partial reinforcement (both negative and positive): This can create an effective climate of fear and doubt, for example in terrorist attacks. Partial or intermittent positive reinforcement can encourage the victim to persist. For example, in most forms of gambling, the gambler is likely to win repeatedly but still lose money overall.
• Punishment: Withdrawing love and support.
• Traumatic one-trial learning: Using verbal abuse, explosive anger, or other intimidating behaviour, to establish dominance or superiority.
Manipulative techniques
How do you tell if someone is a manipulator? Or if you yourself have manipulative tendencies? Simon identified the following manipulative techniques:
• Lying: It is hard to tell if somebody is lying at the time, although often the truth may be apparent later when it is too late. One way to minimise the chances of being lied to, is to understand that some personality types (particularly psychopaths) are experts at the art of lying and cheating, doing it frequently, and often in subtle ways.
• Lying by omission: This is a very subtle form of lying by withholding a significant amount of the truth. This technique is also used in propaganda.
• Denial: The manipulator refuses to admit that he or she has done something wrong.
• Rationalisation: An excuse made by the manipulator for inappropriate behaviour.
• Minimisation: This is a type of denial coupled with rationalisation. The manipulator asserts that his or her behaviour is not as harmful or irresponsible as someone else was suggesting – for example saying that a taunt or insult was only a joke.
• Selective inattention or selective attention: The manipulator refuses to pay attention to anything that may distract from his or her agenda, saying things like “I don’t want to hear it.”
• Diversion: The manipulator not giving a straight answer to a straight question and instead being diversionary, steering the conversation onto another topic.
• Evasion: Similar to diversion but giving irrelevant, rambling, vague, and weak responses.
• Covert intimidation: The manipulator throwing the victim onto the defensive by using veiled (subtle, indirect, or implied) threats.
• Guilt tripping: A special kind of intimidation tactic. A manipulator suggests to the conscientious victim that he or she does not care enough, is too selfish or has it easy. This usually results in the victim feeling bad, keeping them in a self-doubting, anxious and submissive position.
• Shaming: The manipulator uses sarcasm and put-downs to increase fear and self-doubt in the victim. Manipulators use this tactic to make others feel unworthy and therefore defer to them. Shaming tactics can be very subtle such as a fierce look or glance, unpleasant tone of voice, rhetorical comments, and subtle sarcasm.
Manipulators can make one feel ashamed for even daring to challenge them. It is an effective way to foster a sense of inadequacy in the victim.
• Playing the victim role (“poor me”): The manipulator portrays himself or herself as a victim of circumstance or of someone else’s behaviour in order to gain pity, sympathy or evoke compassion and thereby get something from another. Caring and conscientious people cannot stand to see anyone suffering and the manipulator often finds it easy to play on sympathy to get cooperation.
• Blaming the victim: More than any other, this tactic is a powerful means of putting the victim on the defensive while simultaneously masking the aggressive intent of the manipulator.
• Playing the servant role: Cloaking a self-serving agenda in guise of a service to a more noble cause. For example saying, he is acting in a certain way for ‘obedience’ and ‘service’ to God or a similar authority figure.
• Seduction: The manipulator uses charm, praise, flattery or overtly supports others, in order to get them to lower their defences, and give their trust and loyalty to him or her.
• Projecting the blame (blaming others): The manipulator often finds scapegoats, in subtle, hard-to-detect ways.
• Pretending innocence: The manipulator tries to suggest that any harm done was unintentional or did not do something that they were accused of. The manipulator may put on a look of surprise or indignation. This tactic makes the victim question his or her own judgment, and possibly his own sanity.
• Pretending confusion: The manipulator tries to play dumb by pretending he or she does not know what you are talking about, or is confused about an important issue brought to his attention.
• Brandishing anger: The manipulator uses anger to brandish sufficient emotional intensity and rage to shock the victim into submission. The manipulator is not actually angry, he or she just puts on an act. He just wants what he wants and gets angry when denied.
Vulnerability to manipulation
Look at these traits. Do you have any of them? If you do, according to Braiker, you are more vulnerable to being manipulated.
• The “disease to please”
• Addiction to earning the approval and acceptance of others
• Emotophobia (or fear of negative emotion)
• Lack of assertiveness and ability to say no
• Blurred sense of identity (with soft personal boundaries)
• Low self-reliance
• External locus of control
Emotional manipulation
Emotional manipulation is very common particularly in the Indian context. According to psychotherapist Susan Forward, emotional blackmail is a powerful form of manipulation in which blackmailers who are close to the victims threaten, either directly or indirectly, to punish them to get what they want. They may know the victim’s vulnerabilities and their deepest secrets. They could be their parents, partners, bosses or coworkers, friends or lovers. No matter how much the blackmailer cares about the victim, they use this intimate knowledge to win their compliance.
Knowing that the victim wants love or approval, blackmailers threaten to withhold it or take it away altogether, or make the victim feel they must earn it. If the victim believes the blackmailer, he/she could fall into a pattern of letting the blackmailer control his/her decisions and behaviour. Emotional blackmailers use fear, obligation, and guilt in their relationships, ensuring that the victim feels afraid to cross them, obligated to give them their way and feeling guilty if they don’t.
Are you being manipulated?
Recognise the first sign – how do you feel when the person is around you? Do you often feel guilty or humiliated in their company? Do they make you feel this way when you are with a group of people? Many of these people are not confident enough for emotional manipulation when in public or in company, and that is why it is so common in marriages and relationships. When you are alone with your partner, do you argue over who said what and what they meant? Emotional manipulation often involves denial that something was said or done, so that you feel guilty for either doing something wrong, or not doing enough. Additionally, if you are experiencing emotional manipulation, then you might notice a difference in how you feel within yourself. For example, are you relieved when someone else comes to stay, because it means you do not have to deal with your manipulator by yourself?
Dealing with emotional manipulation
• Conflict, the first sign: Relationships with manipulators are generally conflict-ridden. It is sometimes difficult to know that you are being manipulated. However, with time, your frustration with this person grows and you know that something must be wrong with the relationship. You may feel drawn and repulsed by the manipulator at the same time.
• Awareness of your own emotions within the relationship: Your emotions are your best tool for sensing that there is a problem between you and the other person. Examine whether you feel defensive, guilty, angry, or sympathy towards the other person.
• Define the emotion and understand the pattern: When you think about what happens between you and the manipulator, describe the emotions that you feel. Put your feelings into words. What specifically was said that led you to a certain feeling? How did you respond at the time? What was the effect of your response? You may want to write these down in a journal.
• Ask yourself whether you want to continue with the relationship or not. It might be in your best interest to terminate it, or else place specific boundaries around it (like limiting our time with the other person). Some relationships cannot, or should not, be terminated unless there is a pattern of abuse. This is especially true of relationships with parents, siblings and children.
• Whenever a manipulation attempt occurs, point it out to the other person immediately. This is your way of taking control of the manipulation. There is no need to express anger when you give the manipulator this feedback. Be assertive and calm. Take a few deep breaths. The manipulator at this point might come back with a guilt trip or an angry response. You could say, “I don’t feel good about the way I am feeling. I would like a healthy interaction between us, so could you try to say what you need to say in a more positive and direct way.”
In some ways, the goal is to begin with strengthening yourself and taking charge of your life. Emotional manipulation techniques are often used by cowards. They cannot do direct combat; so they usually resort to sneaky ways to get you to do what they want. Empowering yourself with knowledge is a surefire way of preventing abuse.
This simply is an eye opener for me and I can finally see a new dawn away from a manipulative spouse. I feel foolish, but now have great courage that I am not mad.
This is so true of manipulators. You have put it so professionally.
This article was so spot on, reading this has really made me see i’m not going mad after all and I see real truth in so much of it!! My husband has been manipulating me and deliberately pushing my buttons for years i’m now and suffering depression and anxiety. On top of all of that I have a physical disability to deal with, how much more am I meant to take.
For years I’ve been suffering depression and anxiety and couldn’t figure out why. This article helped
Hi,
I am married to a person who I loved. But now I am having fights every alternate days. It’s been 6 months since d wedding. She blames me for everything and has problems with anything I do and tells me I do not care for her or give priority to her all the time.she takes referenced to d past n tells me I had done something then n so I deserve this treatment.
She doesn’t interact with anyone at home. If I ask her to at least say hi to people she says I m hanging her n she isn’t a social person and sorts.
I know she is a good person but I do not like the way I m feeling.
Please help.
Thank you,
Ananthram
Dead on in this article! you couldnt have been more defining and descriptive of a master manipulator. Thank you for writing this!
After my daughter was born I started to become extremely frustrated with my spouse, I began second guessing myself, and losing my temper. I couldn‘t put my finger on what she was doing to make me feel so bad, which made me all the more frustrated. She knew just how to push my buttons. Here manipulation would involve getting me to say yes to somthing then, once i‘d committed, twisting it into something completely unreasonable, guilt trips, usung intimate thing I shared against me, dismissing my feelings, sarcastic cutting comments, and punishmenting me by withdrawing and threatening to take away things I care about. But, I played my part by not trusting my feelings, caving in, building resentment, and ultimately losing my temper which just gave her more ammunition to use against me. Since recognizing what‘s happening, even though its hard not to get mad and react to her games. I just say no and stick to my gunns. Never stoop to their level, either call their B.S.,or walk away. No matter what the blowback is,good or bad, it wont be worse than being with a manipulator.
I think she‘s coming around.
I am 18 years old.since I was little I saw my mother and father fight.once they were done they would blame my sisters.i was the youngest.they were at that time 5-10 roundabout.i would feel horrible when they‘d be blamed.i remember that one morning my sisters got ready for school.it was winter. my mom broke a glass she then screamed and abused.and then she threw off our trophies from the shelf.they clanged on the floor.she said horrible things I was petrified.after this episode she and dad got in a car,he‘d abuse is with her to
Is it common for someone to backlash against those that manipulated him for a long period of time. In the stress center they are telling me I did not have the right to start withdrawing myself from being manipulated into what was expected of me. I am supposed to have a set place in society and I do not have the right to try and keep from being a door mate. I begged to differ. I have had a judge tell me I am to keep my mouth shut, my reply was to sew my mouth shut, Under the first amendment I had the right to speak in turn when it concerned what rights were due me, he said that others decide what right I had a right to after what I did to the man that knocked me to the floor in my own house after he came home after a night with my wife, I destroyed him. the judge asked if I had anything to say now. My legal representative said it was about the best speech he had ever heard about what was owed to society by a single person and the states castle doctrine quote was what kept me from going to prison, I was still sent to a stress center for anger management. I refuse any manipulation any more, my motto has become if I want to cooperate I will, if I say no, buzz off.
A master manipulator can even make himself look like the victim when his wife has stage 4 cancer. He withholds affection, seeks to isolate and control her, tells everyone how hard it is for him, looks super supportive, fights her at every attempt to regain some normalcy in her life (except as it benefits him), and if she tries to reach out for help, makes everyone think she is unappreciative of all his sacrifices for her. And if she is now unable to work or lost her job, she is trapped and he knows it.
I have been looking for a while into on line resources to find help and defend myself from my spouse‘s abusive and emotionally manipulative behavior and I found this article to be very helpful and concise. Thank you for posting it. I got very close to separate/divorce my wife and finally she admitted her manipulative behavior and to prove to me that she really wanted to
I know some people who cannot see manipulation at all and in my own experience it took many years for me to see it. Why is it difficult to identify manipulative behavior?
I feel inadequate as a friend only because she tells me this. If I don't do something she wants me to do…and when she wants me to do it…she uses the statement
I have been with my girlfriend for near 5 years she said she knew how i was back where i live i have been living with my mother up until i was 29 when my gf assured me we would be ok at her parents i while she was working and i was studying an IT course and sitting my maths ang literacy at around the sametime she helped me out at first getting a job within her area as she knew the people that work in her cleaning company(though she says the job depresses her).
As time went by i started noticing things but i thought it was just work stress there were times i could‘nt study my IT which was the hardest as i would get nagged about her having to get up early so i just went with what i knew from the course lessons and taking down notes while i was in classes,after college i would go to do part time cleaning after classes i even thought about getting a place to rent an apartment as i didnt feel right living under her parents roof her reply was
i have been with my girlfriend for about a year and a half,i was with my ex when we had met,and i also had cheeted on my ex with my current girlfriend,eventually me and my ex had broke up and i ended up getting together with my current one,so right from the begining of our relationship she didnt trust me without her or around other females,or just basicly when i wasnt right next to her…as time has gone by ive noticed a pattern with her when we argue.i have been faithful and truthful with her and yet she acts and treats me like scum because she doesnt trust me.she is constantly playing the victim when other people are around,whenever i make a valid point that she is in the wrong
i have been with a man 16 years older than me for the past three years. i have always had low self esteem and have struggled to find my career with animals and also had many issues when my family split 7 years ago which resulted in me being homeless. i have always been a bit insecure and unconfident and lacked a male role model as my father has severe bi polar disorder and always hurt me emotionally. this is the reason my mum left him for someone else. im now 25. my boyfriend is/ was 41. he has constantly told me how every one of my friends are wastes of space, drink too much alcohol and that i need to stay away from them- they do drink regularly and ive never really been keen on it and so i thought yes he is right, he was right about stopping smoking too and getting my own flat and focusing on my career with animals after getting my degree…all of which i have acheived. this man has helped me turn my life around in a big way but i find myself isolated from people my own age i have known for a long time. and then i find out after making nasty comments about them and telling me to keep away from them, he has been at the pub with them all. while i am at home in my flat alone. i felt so hurt and just to make you aware this is the tip of the iceberg. so many situations like this have occured. where he tells me one thing but then contradicts what he‘s said with his actions. i cleaned his house for a bit of extra cash and he shouted at me as it wasnt good enough. i said woah its no big deal i just wont clean for you then if im rubbish. he got really angry and told me i was pathetic for being on a low income when he now has a job at capita earning 40k a year as an IT Data Base Administartor. which in my head i thought was rich when he has sat on the dole for 2 years.. in the end he physically threw me out of his house! i had stayed calm id never voiced my opinions to him. his unpredictable actions scare me and leave me stunned. if i do try to confront him about things he‘s said or done he either avoids answering the door or his phone or twists it round to make out im being pathetic. his behaviour one day will contradict the next day. he‘d tell me i was useless and much worse infront of his 15 year old son. i was convinced i was losing my mind as this man had changed my life in many ways for the better. but did he help my situation so that he had more control over me so that i would owe him big time so to speak.. im not sure… now he doesnt have control over anything of mine.. but because he built me up to be what i am now ( or so he‘s made me believe) i am scared my life will crumble and ill be lost again without him. i have never suspected him of cheating as he is cleverer than that and very calculating.. however i wouldnt put it past him and he could probably explain his way out of that somehow too… one evening i asked if he could not give his son his mobile as i sent him private texts and he got up and phoned the police! i started crying and didnt know what to do.. he told them over the phone i was hysterical and i started crying and was so shocked by his outrageous actions that by the time they arrived i did look hysterical.. which made me think maybe he is right .. but no… i dont think any of this was me. now i have left him i am terrified as god knows what game playing tricks he will think of to hurt me now.. i am so scared.. i did some research and i believe he has Narcissistic Personality Disorder- he was like a vampire and sucked all my energy for his own gain and if i didnt live up to his expectations i would get shouted at big time.. i suffered exhaustion and depression when i first met him and he only made this worse. he genuinley had no empathy for what his actions did to me or anything and when his crazy actions hurt me or made me worry or frightened he blantantly wouldnt be bothered. like that was the purpose of what he was doing but by hurting me im not going to carry on supporting him and his son am i? so why do it? i felt heart broken 90% of the time. i now have lost all my friends as he has convinced everyone, that i am the one that is crazy. that i am a nightmare and he basically has driven a wedge between me n my friends and i have noone and darent leave my flat. which means what ever he tells people goes and they will never hear my side of things.. but then again if i rush out there and defend my self and tell people how things really are then ill look desperate and crazy so i cant wim and he knows this! i have noone to talk to about this situation. i cant believe i ever got with this man. he has destroyed friendships i had and my confidence.. i was well liked in my town i have lived here for 15 years he‘s only lived here for 4 years and he‘s even gone around polluting people heads about my mum and dad which hurts as he has never met my mum and my dad has a mental illness and so cant always help his behaviour.
for some reason this guy has helped me in other ways, to find a place to live and taught me to be positive.. i just dont understand and have noone who can relate… its exhaustic to think about…. does anybody out there know what i have been though? has anyone been through something similar?… i really hope he stays away from me now but i have the feeling he‘ll do something more to hurt me.
thanks for reading Hollie
I have been with a man for 8 years we have lived together for 2 years in the begining of our relatonship. He started getting phone calls from women and i asked him to stop having relations with these woman he didnt want to stop so we had a big arguement and ever since i am not allowed at his home he moved and i am not allowed to know is home number .For 3 ears this has been going on and he also buys me vehicles ,tv‘s,jewlery,but the thing is he knows where i live my number and everything about me on the other hand i know nothing i just want to now if there is anyone who knows how to break this cycle and still keep the relationship but make it a healthy one please please please help me im so tired of this kind of relationship .
I have been with my girlfriend for two and a half years since I was 17. At first things were amazing. After I moved in with her, I saw her true colors. She started to become very angry over silly things. She then began to blame things that made her angry on me. She blamed me for things so often that I began to just apologize so that I wouldn‘t have to deal with her anger. Over time some how I let her gain power over me and I began to be afraid to stand up to her. I try to talk to her but I get so much anxiety that I would almost rather let it go. I‘ve become so involved I feel stuck. I‘m only twenty years old. I don‘t want to live like this for the rest of my life.
You are still young I know it’s hard to move on but you will need to or you miss out in a lot of your life I know there’s a lot of things you want to do career wise. Don’t be isolated stay in touch with close friends, because if you don’t you will end up alone and she will have all her friends beleiving you are the abusive one, and frustration of not being able to do what you want will turn into something you are not or don’t want to be, you need to distance yourself and concentrate on “you” she will only end up putting your career aspects down and she will be able to because you were constantly trying to please her and selflessly. You don’t want to be in that dark place where you have to try and pick yourself up.. trust me I know..get out while you can..or else things will feel like it is going slow for you which makes it all the more harder..i missed out on a lot but you can still make things better,
There are two people in my immediate family who are excellent at this manipulation and generally we avoid them. The only problem is I think they‘re doing it to a mutual relative and they take it out on us. Anyone have any tips on how to wake them up to the manipulation if they‘re determined not to see it themselves?
Hi would like your input/opinion please, in the process getting divorced have a 10 year old daughter she would rather stay with her dad. He is an alcoholic he will buy her a blackberry not even 3 weeks after that he bought her a GALAXY Tab cause she was complaining about his drinking
My situation is much like Danielle marymargret and especially like murrawalizard. Well I wrote this once and it disappeared so. Basically. I don't know what to do. I'm scared and so sad. I love him so much and I want to be with him I just want him to stop how he's being. :'(. He was so perfect and I finally felt like my heart was full and the sun was shining through my eyes into my soul. Like my light from within was shining finally and I was happy. I'm so sad please someone help me :(.
If u have any advice. But maybe be a little reserved in your first message if u do message as my bf reads my messages emails and anything he can and I‘m scared. But I need help. U don‘t know what else to do. I hope you all have overcome this negativity and hopefully found a solution. Sending my heart. I know how hard this is. And how saddening. xx
MaryMargaret, sounds like you are dealing with a boyfriend who has NPD (Narcissistic Personality Disorder). These people make you feel like you need to walk on eggshells around them and nothing is ever their fault. They are highly manipulative and often play the victim even if it was them who hurt you. My advice is, leave the relationship and find someone who will love you for who you are.
I have been in a relationship with a man for about a year. He is 5 years older than me, and i am 21. He is always fighting with me, and it feels like i need to assess everything i say before i say it, in order for him not to find faults with me. He always plays the victim and brings up past arguments. He always swings arguments around, so i look like the person to blame for every fight. I tried to break up with him, and i was very adamant about it. After i told him that i am breaking up with him, he said to me that the reason for his behaviour is that he has bipolar disorder. We have been dating for a year, and he only brings this up now. He knows that i care about people too much, and i feel like i am being manipulated into giving him a second chance, by me feeling sorry for him. I do love him, but i realize that this relationship is an unhealthy one. I‘m not sure if i am being manipulated though, or if i am just paranoid.
It seems you have feelings for this colleague. First think about what she means to you, make a list and if possible, have a chat with her about this. Its possible that you may have mnis-read the signals you thought you were getting from her. Its important to have this clarity first. Then, if you feel its better you have a profesioanl relationship only, move on that front. I hope this is helpful.
I work in a office serving people and my only co-worker is a ladie that I have fallen for. Iv done everything I can for her iv bought her so much stuff because I feel for her but she lies to me and when I confrunted her shy said she hadn‘t done anything wrong and I was acting stupid. Then after getting her back on my side I then spent nearly a year of my life doing everything I could for her. Now when I‘m having trouble and I need a friend she is making me feel like I‘m worthless. I can‘t stop thinking of her all the time and its driving me crazy. What can I do?
My sister-in-law has mastered manipulation. Everyone who has followed suit are her siblings, the spouses, her mother and our 20 year old niece. She has pitted everyone against each other in the past then sits back and sneers. I have always felt guilty of not seeing it in the past. The only one who has noticed has been me and my husband. Now it is our turn for the family to mistreat and abuse. This family only knows about blaming others, PRIDE, and speaking ill of everyone. They do not uphold any standards of kindness, respect, sympathy, empathy and compassion. We do have my father-in-law, who has been very open to see and understand the problems. We cannot speak to my sister-in-law without her yelling profanity and being condescending. She seems to get off on others‘ unhappiness. I can only deduce that she must be unhappy herself. It has been like this for 20 years and I am tired. I have tried, when we were on good terms, to help her on the right path of goodness, but she always chose to ignore what I had to say and would be angry for not siding with her crooked line of thinking. My sister-in-law has recently gotten everyone to hurtfully and purposely exclude my daughter. I don‘t see a happy ending of a close family relationship, so what is your advice? To save our daughter from hurt, do we keep our distance? My mother-in-law blames me for this because I argued and yelled at my sister-in-law. I am angry and I am hurt. I feel like my sister-in-law has so much power, almost god like. I hate it. Please help with some advice. Thank you.
Greeneyes: Sometimes the best way to take on a sibling is to take them aside and let them know what you are feeling. She is obviously doing this to make herself look and feel better, at your expense. Speak up and free yoursefl from these bad feelings. Also, in a more compassionate vein, she is rpobably going through something that makes her behave the way she does. can you get in touch with that? But, don‘t excuse her bahaviour.
i work as a manager in a manufacturing environment. My emlpoyer is also a clinical psychologist. I am emotianlly drained and often near breaking down weekly due to what I now believe is emotional manipulation on the part of my employer. I often catch the way discussions are routed in my feeling guilty and wrong about things I believe are not only common pratices of managers at my level but also a major part of my personality. My past experience has been one of great success in leading people but I feel my hands are tied and no matter what direction I turn I am being told I am wrong. The assault on me is from two fronts with a family member on site also threatening to get angry and often taking a negative energy approach toward me. Is is possible this professional is using her Phd to manipulate me and traumatize me emotionally?
What do u do about a manipulating older sibling. It drives me crazy and away from my family. She recreates history and events, and she gets my other sibling and father on board. Only my mom sees through it and stands appalled. It has driven a wedge through our family. Even when caught in a lie or false recreational she shrugges it off as not being a big deal and my other sister and father follow suit. I can‘t stand lies and manipulating ways and exposing her seems not to do anything and I refuse to be a sheep like them or alienat myself like my mom. So what can be done?
I am obviously choosing to be the ‘VICTIM‘, as I have been manipulated for about three and a half years now, in my relationship, where twin 15 month old girls are involved, our children!
I used to have a life, hobbies, job, financially balanced, my filing perfect, savings, friends, be happy, looked after my other three children single, all was good, til I met my manipulating partner!
Now I got no hobbies, I do not do sport, stay fit, taken up smoking, left my job, my house, and family and friends, to live with him and our twin daughters, in total isolation, ‘in his Country‘, I am loosing my self, to his manipulation.
It has gotton so bad, that my reactions looks crazy at times towards him ‘only‘, and he is suggesting now that I am crazy, I need to take a chill pill, and see a shrink.
Is he setting me up????
It is so hard to see what he is doing and find words for this treatment. Because it is manipulation.
He always blames me for his behaviour, saying I deserve it, and he withholds things from me, and in return the family misses out on a happy mother, so his attitude and behaviour is effecting the whole family.
I am at the point where I feel like a puppet, and trapped in a snare, and I am so isolated, that I have been at the end of my emotional tether. I lost the plot. So even though I am breast feeding still I am on a chill pill, and I am going to see a psycologist.
I told him this, as he even suggested that I up my chill pill dose, and see a phyciatrist instead. He is trying to conrol me still.
I am onto it now, as I have reached rock bottom. The quarter of the does is taking the edge off and I do not need more, I am balanced and can see what he is doing more than ever now, and he spat the dummy and took off for the night in the car again as he would prefer me to see a phyciatrist instead of a phycologist, as he wants me diagnosed with something!!!!
I am stuck, BUT I am saving for a truck to move back to my state with my family and friends, and where my house is, I can try start my life over again,
I know he is manipulating me, and I had no idea this was the problem all alone.
Any one else in a similar position, please share.
murrawalizard@hotmail.com
The article makes a lot of good points; but also seems like a remedy for potential disaster. Pay attention to those traits that make you more vulnerable to manipulation; and work on strengthening yourself. It is human nature to try and get what you want. Leaving a relationship is often *not* the answer; and many relationships are more than salvageable if both parties are more self reliant and have good self esteem. Blaming someone else is easy.
I am really confused now whether I am a victim or I am a manipulator myself. I dont lie and if I make mistakes I accept it. Going to see a councilor.
I was manipulated by a friend at work who played on my traumatic circumstances and my health so I wanted to help her and I was nearly sacked but got charged with misconduct and was severly demoted. I feel so depressed & can never trust work colleagues & they cant trust me. I am under counselling.
I know exactly what your going throught danielle. I‘m married to a manipulator and I have 4 children and find it impossible to get out of the relationship. But I know that leaving is my only solution to finding happiness.
I just read your article on manipulation and found out 100% that i am a victim. I thought maybe before I read all this but now I deff know that I am a victim.
I feel down all the time, scared to challenge him. It feels like I‘m walking on egg shells all the time, wondering when I‘ll do something wrong next. Just everything above in article. It‘s perfect way for how I‘m feeling and what I feel I‘m going through. I‘ve got 3 kids with this man too. It‘s not at all easy to just up and leave. He‘s made me feel as though I can‘t leave almost. Anyone out there feeling and going through the same?
save me and my love once