The world within

January 2017

During the time of a great drought, a Taoist master was asked by members of a village if he could help bring rain to their dry fields. They confessed trying many other approaches before reaching out to him, but were met with no success.

The master agreed to come. He asked for a small hut with a garden that he could tend. For three days, he tended the garden, performing no special rituals or asking anything further from the villagers. On the fourth day, rain began to fall on the parched earth. When asked how he had achieved such a miracle, the master answered, “I am not responsible for bringing the rain.”

However, he explained, “When I came to the village, I sensed disharmony within myself. Each day, as I tended the garden, I returned a little more to myself. When I returned to balance, the rain came naturally.”

Mata Amritanandamayi