December 2016

By Suma Varughese

We are now in the last month of the year. How satisfying to look back at a year well lived. A year of progress, of change dealt with well.

Of new beginnings. Perhaps a few ends. Some new friends, some memorable achievements, some stumbles, some triumphs. A year of deep down satisfaction, of having lived each moment deeply, of having given as much as you could, having loved as fiercely as you could, having celebrated as joyously as you could. I wish you such a year. If not this year, then surely the next.

Our cover story looks at a common phenomenon: the case of the wounded winner. Millions of people have pelted to success and achievements on bleeding feet, propelled by deep hurts of the heart and mind. These often compel them to prove themselves or avenge themselves against their detractors.

Can we become aware of the drivers in our lives and see if they align with our highest values and authentic bliss? And if not, can we change, our story asks.

Another thought provoking article deals with the redemptive power of children. When a child is born, so is a parent, heralding one of the deepest and most powerful relationships existing on Planet Earth. All parents want the best for their children and in order to achieve that, they are capable of turning themselves inside out, weeding out bad habits and becoming their best selves. But a bigger transformer is the child’s innocence, unconditional love and trust, which can often teach us more than gurus and show us a higher way to be.

Have a wonderful last month. Remember to close the year carefully, just as you would a well-loved book, by completing incompletions, and consciously envisaging and creating a superb New Year. See you next year!