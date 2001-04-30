WHEATGRASS: MIRACLE WEED

April 2001
Did you know about the healing wonders of wheatgrass? Wheatgrass juice has chlorophyll that neutralizes infections, heals wounds, overcomes inflammations and gets rid of parasitic infections
Wheatgrass is a humble weed that is a powerhouse of nutrients and vitamins for the human body. In the form of fresh juice, it has high concentrations of chlorophyll, active enzymes, vitamins and other nutrients. In fact, one ounce of wheatgrass juice is equivalent in food value to two and a half pounds of green leafy vegetables.
Although the wonder benefits of wheatgrass are being discovered only now in India, they have been known in the West for years. Dr Ann Wigmore, a pioneer of wheatgrass therapy, has been using it to help people recover from chronic illnesses for the past three decades. As far back as 1940, Dr Benjamin Cruskin said in The American Journal of Surgery that wheatgrass juice has chlorophyll that neutralizes infections, heals wounds, overcomes inflammations and gets rid of parasitic infections. A study at the University of California showed that wheatgrass contains an enzyme (P4D1) capable of repairing faulty DNA. On a mundane level, it makes an exceptional vegetable wash for detoxifying produce that is not organically grown. It is also a great skin cleanser and can be poured into the bath water for a refreshing soak.
The best part is that it has ‘live enzymes’. Each enzyme performs a specific function within the body in conjunction with other enzymes and they control all the bodily functions. Enzymes also have a deterrent ability against cancerous cells. Unfortunately, the over-salted, processed modern diet provides little by way of enzymes.
The three most important effects of wheatgrass on the human body are: blood purification, liver detoxification and colon cleansing. This is because wheat grass juice is the richest source of vitamins A, B, C, E and K, calcium, potassium, iron, magnesium, sodium, sulphur and 17 forms of amino acids. According to Dr Bernard Jensen, it only takes a few minutes to digest wheat grass juice and doing so uses up very little of the body’s energy.
So it’s good-bye to all that junk food and hello to wheatgrass.
Is Wheatgrass juice good for treating ulcerative colitis?
Is wheatgrass powder substitute of fresh wheat grass? From where can i purchase fresh wheat grass in goa?
It is most widely asked if Wheatgrass powder is as good as Wheatgrass juice.
I am using and growing wheatgrass for last 10 years. In my opinion both are good depending on their quality, availability, and convenience of use.
A organic wheatgrass powder is many time better than locally soil grown fresh wheatgrass.
Sir,
wheatgrass juice is an supporative therapy, energy regenerate, rejuvenate the functioning organs, blood purifier, combat the disease & nature balancing food supplement properity. V.Balaji, 9884438553.
W.Grass juice are one of the suppovtive therapy for cancer, anemia, kidney, liver swelling, diabetic & all the bed patients.Because its contain highly Anti Oxidant properity.
I like the article. Wheat grass Juice is good for cancer patient. I have tried to get this juice from shop, but I have not found it. My father is suffering from cancer disease, but I can‘t get it.In which shop I can get it?
Hi!
Do you supply in Delhi? What is the minimum order per week?
Shashi
It is important to be noticed that wheatgrass extract is highly nutritious, and it has aomost everything that is required to stay healthy. People use
Good defination
I have been using home-grown wheatgrass in my juices on a regular basis, and can definitely feel an extra buzz of energy and feeling of well being. The concentrated chlorophyll is credited with this life-enhancing quality, but honestly, I‘m just content to benefit from the results!
Very informative article. Short but with all the detail about therapeutic benefits and nutrients contents of wheatgrass.
But we like to add a word of caution here, Wheatgrass Powder can be harmful to our health.
How? Well in same way as all the pesticide laced fruit and vegetables we are compelled to consume now days.
If one want to have real benefits of wheatgrass as mentioned in above article, they should take care of:
It should be certified organic wheatgrass which insure it is pesticide (poison)free and only bio fertilizers are used.
It should be from a producer of repute who are transparent about their farming and manufacturing facility.
we want farm fresh wheat grass, we are from lodhi road delhi
who supplies/home delivers wheat grass in Mumbai
Sir,
My mother was a diabetic for the last 15 years, she was having insulin twice a day. After taking wheatgrass for 3 months she was totally normal& lived happily for 5 years without any medication.
Wheatgrass Therapy using Wheatgrass Powder as main ingredient with AcuPressure and some kitchen spices help FIGHT Cancer, Anemia, Cholesterol, Constipation, Weightloss, Liver and Colon cleansing help.
Excellent article. The full potential of this wonder plant could be achieved if people consumed less processed foods along with some wheatgrass shots.
The more information on wheatgrass the more people will learn about this inexpensive yet very potent plant.
what is the effect of wheat grass powder on lipid profile?
Can one take wheat grass juice if the patient is diabetic?
Dear Friends, i have used wheat grass to increase hemoglobin and the results are very very good and unbelievable as none of the alopathic drugs can do such wonders it is recommended by Acharya Balakrishanji from Divyayoga Mandhir Haridwar
Hematonin in wheat grass helps increase the hemoglobin level in the body, when wheat grass juice is taken. It was successfully tested by me and found to increase the hb level. It reduces the chances of getting cancer also. Not more than 20ml was advised and taken in the empty stomach daily for 3 months and the results were so good. http://www.sunflowerdance.com
dR. rANA, cOULS YOU PLEASE LET ME KNOW MORE ABT THESE FIVE PAGES.
I agree with Dr. Ravinder. Wheat grass has its benefits and uses mentioned in ancient Indian Ayurvedic Texts. It is now becoming more popular due to people finding out & sharing about it thru the internet.
Wonderfull Drug
hi madam this nice work done by u about wheat juice.. but i want to say it come from ayurveda not from west. i have an old book which has 5 pages about it