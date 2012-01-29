Young and Restful

January 2012
BK Shivani of the Brahma Kumaris is one of the most popular speakers on spirituality today, thanks to her clarity, penetration and the purity she emanates, says Suma Varughese
In her white sari and simple plait framing a sweet face free of make-up, she emanates a palpable air of purity and peace. Every morning BK Shivani, a Rajyoga meditation teacher belonging to the Brahma Kumaris spiritual organisation, headquartered in Mount Abu, talks to a near worldwide audience through her daily TV show, Awakening with the Brahma Kumaris. She holds forth on subjects such as living life stress-free, developing harmony in relationships, the art of self-management, leaderships skills, emotional intelligence and a myriad other aspects of a happy and balanced life.
Despite her youth, old and young, men and women, and even children, gain support, comfort, inspiration and guidance from her words. What makes her such a powerful communicator is her clarity and simplicity. Using examples, metaphors and trenchant logic, she cuts through complexities and reveals how truly simple life is when lived rightly. She has a gold medal in electronic engineering, and lives in Delhi with her husband.
BK Shivani will inaugurate the Life Positive Expo on January 27, at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. Last year’s delegates will testify that the discourse was one of the highlights of the three-day event. Do be there. Excerpts from a telephonic interview with her:
Your clarity is amazing, and yet you are so young. What has your journey been like?
I have been with the Brahma Kumaris for the last 15 years. My mother used to go to the centre about four to five years before I joined. Gradually I started going to see what it was about. Then, after my engineering I got married… but during this process I also began understanding these truths clearly. Till then I was not very serious about spirituality.
Oh, you are married? I thought you were celibate…
I am celibate but I am married. I have been married for the last 15 years and I live with my husband but we are celibate by choice.
Celibacy is not a problem in the marriage?
Not at all. Not that it is compulsory but we do understand the benefits of it. In fact, it makes our relationship very nice. It is an illusion to believe that a physical relationship is vital in a marriage. We are the best of friends.
I go to the centre everyday for the daily study and I see how one can use the teachings in the field of work and in the field of relationships. I think that is how clarity has dawned.
Would you say that relationships are one of the most challenging aspects of life?
Yes, in our show on Aastha, almost 80 to 85 percent of the questions are on relationships.
Why are relationships so challenging?
Relationships do not work if we do not work on ourselves. The equation does not work if we are trying to care for the other without caring for ourselves. A parent is stressed and anxious, but wants to make his children happy. A spouse is unhappy but wants to make his wife happy. If every soul takes care of itself, relationships will evolve. If I cannot create my happiness, I look to my spouse or my family to give it to me and they are looking to me to give it to them. Both are demanding what they are unable to give to each other.
If a parent were at ease and comfortable with himself, a child would never know how to fear an exam. When they see our reaction to a failure, and how our faces change, they begin to believe that happiness depends on external achievements.
Spirituality, on the other hand, says that I am the creator of my inner state.
Despite being a gold medalist, how come you chose to put your energy here rather than going into the material world?
Actually it did not happen in one shot. I was staying at home and working with my husband and studying the teaching. Then I shifted from Pune to Delhi and got the opportunity to serve at the retreat centre in Gurgaon. I was also working side by side in my husband’s company, but I could choose my time since it was our own work. My first priority was always the centre. Whenever free, I would work on my husband’s office. So that is how it happened. I was tapping into a natural instinct for a human being to share something they like, even if
it is a movie you saw or a restaurant you visited. I just like the truths I learnt at the Brahma Kumaris. I saw them working practically. I found a lot of people looking for them and I felt like telling them… it was not a preplanned decision.
Has the teaching clarified the truths for you?
I would not call myself a teacher in the first place. I am still learning. We all have a study class seven to eight in the morning. Whatever the teaching, let us say it is “Criticism damages”, we try to apply it for the whole day. We play with it. Does it work? Does it not? How much can I use it?
Let us suppose the subject is anger. How long can I survive without losing my temper? When I don’t use anger, does work get affected? Do people listen to you if you don’t get angry? Sometimes I pass the test, sometimes I fail.
|Science and spirituality are connected. Both say the same things: Don’t believe, experience.
If you fail, you start all over. It’s like a fun game. You pick up a skill and then you use it.
So it is simply a process of learning, applying and sharing. And because you have tried and tested it, you know how it feels. Suppose I am giving a talk to 500 people saying that everything can be done without anger. When you have the practical experience that this is possible, you know it works and can tell them what to do in certain situations.
As a science student, how did you reconcile science and spirituality?
When I came into spirituality, I initially found it strange. How can God teach? But then I understood that even in science, you start with a hypothesis. Suppose A=B. Once you prove that this is so, you write, therefore A=B. I asked myself, why not take all they say as a hypothesis and experiment with it? That is how it is done in science. You start with a belief, experiment with it, get the results and then it becomes the truth. Let us suppose I have been taught that you are not a body; you are a soul. You start off with that belief, experiment with it and eventually you experience that you are a soul and not a body.
Spirituality teaches us to challenge our belief systems. In religion we got confused because we left it at the level of belief; because we never experienced the truths. So many people ask you if you believe in God. They never ask if you have experienced God.
Science and spirituality are connected. Both say the same things: Don’t believe, experience.
However, very few people apply this wisdom. Sometimes we listen to profound words and go back in awe of the words and of the person who delivered it. And that is it. We never try to apply it. I also think that it is most important to be simple. The sad part today is that everyone tries to make spirituality difficult. People assume that what is hard to get must be profound.
Do you find that people are more receptive to spirituality these days?
Everyone is ready, even schoolchildren. I cannot tell you how many children have told me that they watch my show. When I ask them if they understand it, since it was not designed for their age, they say, “However much we understand it is good for us.” Children are having relationships in the 4th and 5th standard. They are facing rejection and hurt. If the disease is starting early, the healing must too.
Are children really that precocious these days?
BK Shivani a popular spiritual speaker of contemporary times In the 5th and 6th standard, they have proper girl friends and boy friends. The sad part is that children cannot talk to parents, because immediately they are told, “You are bad.” There is just so much confusion and hurt. By the time they have got out of school, they have tried everything. There is so much exposure. It is the vibration of today’s times. They need to learn how to handle rejection. They are therefore very ready to learn about spirituality. You have to just give it to them simply and practically. If they understand spirituality will help them with their anger, hurt and so on, they will take it up.
So are we ready for 2012?
The Brahma Kumaris are clear that the world order is going to change and a new world order means a new samskara. Everyone needs to work on themselves. The shift is definitely happening. Thirty years ago, whoever talked about a spiritual magazine?
What lies ahead?
We are going through a world transformation, not world destruction. It’s already happening. People are taking care of their health, their well-being. That is satyug. In satyug, people will be healthy, wealthy and wise. The key factor to bring out this change is taking responsibility for one’s own life. Hundred per cent responsibility. No blaming anyone else. As samskars (conditioning) change, sansar (world) will change. It will be a gradual ongoing process. We won’t ever come to know the precise moment of the shift. It is just like morning shading into afternoon, evening and night – it flows.
Can you give us some tips on how to make the spiritual journey easier?
It is a misconception to believe that the journey is a hard one. It’s a beautiful one. Anyone who works on themselves will enjoy the benefit of the change. It is like exercising. It’s not hard, it’s just going to make my life better. Spirituality is like a way of life. Take a small thing like waking up the children. Does it have to be rough, by pulling them out of bed? Or can I do it in a different way? That is spirituality. It is nothing separate from living. It simply consists of doing everything I am presently doing, but taking care of how I am inside while doing it. Stay happy, easy, contented and now do everything. That is spirituality.
Bk shivani you are realy amazing i just love to listen to yoor words. They are really effective
Shivani Di you are God for me the change my world. thankyo so much.i want to watch your show live and meet to you.Om Santo,,,
I am deeply impressed by sister Shivani”s teachings, but at the same time finds myself having the same sense of spirituality. Still deeply motivated by her crystal clear expressions..she is really a pure soul.
in today’s era one really need somebody to teach morality because in India multiple concepts are generated regarding realism and truthfulness and Shivani’s thought make everything clear.
Thank you shivani didi for making Baba’s knowledge so easy and understandble to everyone. Knowledge has changed our perspective towards life.Thank you for that.
I am very interested in your show.I admire you and ur wonderful thought. May god is always with you sister.have a long evergreen life.
Though I haven’t visited any center yet ,but I watch peace of mind channel of B.K ,specially talk by sister Shivani is too good and motivational.
So nice opinion of BK Shivani sisterji about spirituality…M lucky for getting the chance to read it.Shivani sister change my whole life .Her speech about God is fabulous.
Sister Shivani has changed my entire thought process for the better..far better. I always watch her show on aastha. Her teachings have helped me understand how to live happily. I thank you so much Sister.
Listening to sister Shivani is magical as it drives me into an ocean of spirituality and I never want to come out of it.
Sister Shivani is one the most evolved souls. Her talks are amazing, it has changed my life for the better. Simple and transformative.
om Shanti
thanks sister Shivani for your knowledgeable lectures on spirituality,it really helps me a lot,now my way of thinking changed,karma philosophy is really true ,I stopped blaming others and started working on myself.
Sister shivani is very much easy to hear n believe. listening her I find meditation itself.
Hi Mam,
I would like to know that , as a human being, I first think in negative way then and then i switch to positive side. so does it harm to us in anyways???
It is better you try to focus on the positive right from the beginning.
Want to meet sister shiwani along with my wife for getting blessed.
How this dream can come true?
Exactly what she is saying is absolutely true because I have so many challenges in my life and I am experiencing change and fast too bless everybody ,be positive and it will all work vice versa and accept ever person and situation AS IT IS
Om shanti madem
Amazing interview with sister shiwani. She is a perfect human being with the help of shiv baba. Om Shanti.
well celibacy in marriage is something very strange..truly inspirational…
How do i send you my share of spiritual questions
As she says: Don’t believe, experience. Experiment yourself with the spirituality.
This is what I like about Sister Shivani’s programs. As an author, I can say proudly that many of my motivational articles are influenced by her talk.
Thank you. Om shanti
Om shanti sister shivani. I dont wach your programs on regular basis because of studies but whenever i get time i use to see your videos.and now it is creating a great impact in my life. Even i want to join your programs, whenever i get a chance i’ll, for sure. Thanks a lot.
after watching your program my life is totally changed.peace and happiness is filled in the life of all members of my family.I really great thankful yo you.
Sister shivani my lif has changed since I attended your programmes .
Lot of thanks to you
Om Shanti Sister Shivani.
I love your program with Suresh Oberoi (English Version). Please continue with the English Version as I do not understand Hindi. I‘m from Canada.
Some problems were created with my siblings during my daughter‘s wedding and we have not spoken to each other for almost 9 years.
After listening to your program, I was motivated and I started to
to try and send positive engergy to my sisters through prayers to see if it work.
Well, it was a miracle that I mended my relationship with one of the sisters. However, my other sister lives in the USA and she is not a spiritual person and I find it very hard to re-unite with her. I still keep praying and sending positive energy through prayers hoping that one day we will be able to re-unite lovingly.
The episodes now on ATN in Canada is in Hindi, so I do not watch it because I do not know Hindi.
Please bring back the episodes in English with Suresh Oberoi. I love the interaction with you and Sureshji.
Om Shanti.
your words are great healer to my soul thatis whyfrom the core of heart and soul iwant to thanks for such wonderful teaching
I try not to miss her programme on Astha channel, it gives a great amount of happiness and contentment and is quite interesting to listen to her views, the clarity of her views of each spiritual question, her positive view point, her face is so very glowing with knowledge, her contentment….it‘s amazing. How anyone could be so happy n content in today‘s world
its over 6 months me my family started watching the Awakening with BK. Sister Shivani & suresh Oberoi. we do not miss. have learnt lot and experience in daily. i send SMS to my MD and friends. MD is very fond to read. slowly i want him to take to listening and changing to.
Om Shanti,
Recently on 31st August and 1st Septembet I joined two days classes to say goodbye to the Diabeties as advised and taught by Dr. Srimant Sahu from Global Hospital Mount Abu as arranged by Lakshmi Didi at Hansi, Hisar (Haryana) 125033.
Since then I am going for my 1 hour class from 7.30PM to 8.30PM
Your words are a great healer to my soul, that‘s why from core of heart and soul, I know & accept that you are my Guru in this earthy journey of my soul.Regards.
I am watching programmes telecasts by Aastha / Sansakar channels of sister shivani since last five years. My thought process has changed. Before doing any karma I get aware. So thanks to Supreme Soul GOD shiv baba.
Om Shanti, We, the people are getting inspiration from sister shivani‘s TV programs. It is a scientific, endless, spritual journey to achieve one‘s own full potential.
Shivani G. ur saying to connect soul to Parmatma by meditation So In meditation Can we talk with parmatma by saying words, Like
I know your question is to sister shivaniji …. Here is my comment hope it may be useful ….
Yes of course brother,..but it is about mental connection I.e. In rajyoga meditation mind is connected to god where you communicate with him at thought or and intellectual level and you may also get subtle signals from him.
By regular practice communication will be more clear….
But it is not as like face to face communication with God.It is a meditation taught by God himself…..
Better you visit nearest Brahma Kumaris centre for to learn it.
OM SHANTI,
Actually some personality of real soul are living on this earth in the form of simple human being who can change this world into heaven of GOD. And like BK Shivani are coming to serve their spritual power for benefit of world. contineously this process will be developed such world as BKs Imagination and dream. God also wants like this world and he is giving his power to all BKs. So I agree with all this NGO and serving member regularly as BKs because I also felt in my past since then I came into self knowledge that I also a different type soul who can serve for God wishes to make this world full of happy, stressles, wealthy like Heaven and either the GOD will be King of heaven or myself. and now my all dreams are matching with this NGO of BKs. OM SHANTI
My question is to you if you follow celibate its ok.
If some where other family not accepting this then they can even reach to god .This is our Hindu culture where woman are treated god,Shakti,Laksmi etc beautifully it indicate this not compensatory to follow celibate.
I am a simple man I believe family means mother father children and grandparent.
If we stop growing how tommarrow you explain to others your culture is great.
Its upto you after death no one prove that we have taken rebirth and this place.
If this is true what you say then so many great people died for social cal.But none of them reborn or indicated .
I explain you what is the role of man and woman.
1.Man is root of three and woman is tree and fruits are children then you ask where is you parent role
2.Man father is water which he given to his/her to run his familey.
3.Man mother is soil to hold the ground where his/her son&grandson standing.
So explain me if you are not born how you can explain about soul of god.That means your parent must not accept marriage institutional standard it indicate that our culture is great than what we learning today.
For tommarrow who is there if we stop our family.
Think it .
Thanks.
One more thing what you people say earth is going destroy soon if not happen then whom you explain why it not happen because in last so many years every one say this happen that happen let go head.
if life is there death is also there so why afraid about to die.let enjoy life fully that means do jod,help other create wealth which give always happiness to others.
Friends take life in positive way .
if you feel good forward to others.
precious page.
shivaniji you are a rare person.oom shanti.
tultul
sister shivani, i appreciate what your concept is but the thing is in present situations the world never let any body to live with honesty or sincerely not even the spouse or family members,then how to live in this world of cunning nature and with selfish people,even our own family members are cheating.
Dear Amarnath, Am so sorry that you are in such a position. All I can say is that if you descend to that position there is no hope for anyone, but if you alone can still remain positive and honest despite all the odds, drawing your strength from your own self and from God above, below and within, you will be a wonderful source of inspiration not just for you but perhaps for your own family.
It is quite surprising that she has such an power to live life in spritual and also in domestic. It is quite strange. I was watching awakening with Brahma Kumari since long and was not aware of such greatness of BK Shivani. GOD BLESS HER LONG LIFE to make an example for others on the world.
With regards